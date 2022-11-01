Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 251,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 57,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

