Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $82.25 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $520.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.25. The company has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

