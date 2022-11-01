Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,905 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,915,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,954. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.