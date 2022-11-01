Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 16,900 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exact Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

