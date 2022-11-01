Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 6,251 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Amedisys by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.