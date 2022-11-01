Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE EW traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.