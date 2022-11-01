Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires New Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

