Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys New Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR remained flat at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,119. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

