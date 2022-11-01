Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,689 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 77,649 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 285,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

