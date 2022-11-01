Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $18.05 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. 284,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

