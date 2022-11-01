Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 873,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,419,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

