Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.67. 26,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day moving average of $250.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

