Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 7,093 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 422.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 1,642,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,173,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

