Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $316,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 18,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

