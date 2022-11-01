Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.30% of Newtek Business Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 197,093 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,269. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.