Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $54.83

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.83, but opened at $59.32. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 162,608 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

