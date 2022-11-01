Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,673. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

