Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Earnings History for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.