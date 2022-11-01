Planet Fitness (PLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

