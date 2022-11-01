Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.43 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

PII opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.60.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.4% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 27.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

