Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Lifted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Popular accounts for 3.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Popular worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

