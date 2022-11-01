Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.
Shares of PDS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
