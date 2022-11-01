Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

