Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.78.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of PDS stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
