Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.78.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

