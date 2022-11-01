Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down to $34.88

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $33.21. Premier shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 2,245 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Premier Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Premier by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 751,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Premier by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

