Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 8.9 %

Premier stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,456. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Premier by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

