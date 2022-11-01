Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$82.32. 33,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,793. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$79.00 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

