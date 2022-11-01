PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $179,778.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,001,585.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,900,911. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.