Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.39 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
