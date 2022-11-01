Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.39 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.