Proem Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 7.5% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. 148,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

