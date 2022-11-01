Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

