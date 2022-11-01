Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.22.

Prologis stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

