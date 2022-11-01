ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $17.17

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $16.74. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 168,148 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
