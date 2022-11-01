ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $35.98

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $34.78. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 29,652 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $799,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $18,300,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

