ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 12-month high of €15.55 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

