Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

