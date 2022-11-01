Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 2,944 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 16,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.