Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 3.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 7,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

