Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,086 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 245.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

