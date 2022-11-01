Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,665,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,609,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,161. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

