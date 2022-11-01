Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,641. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.