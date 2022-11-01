Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 263,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 92,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 763,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

