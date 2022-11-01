Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.