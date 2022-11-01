PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PubMatic stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $902.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $360,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

