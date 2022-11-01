PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts at CLSA assumed coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PWR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWRHF opened at 6.51 on Tuesday.

PWR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, additive manufacturing, liquid cold plates, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and radiators, oil coolers, intercoolers, supercharger heat exchangers, bare cores, fans, and cooling accessories.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.