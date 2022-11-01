Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is ($22.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.