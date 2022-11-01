Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By KeyCorp

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $28.12 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.17.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $584.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.25 and a 200 day moving average of $506.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $588.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

