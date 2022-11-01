Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.45-2.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.