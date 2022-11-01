Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00013758 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $294.02 million and $40.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.46 or 0.07696133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,394,272 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

