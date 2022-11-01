QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.01.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

