QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 559,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $71,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 127,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

