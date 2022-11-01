Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Cap of $11.23 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $74,427.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

